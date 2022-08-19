The rowdies vs. civies brings a special atmosphere to the Caldwell Night Rodeo

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Night Rodeo has an estimated economic impact between $10 and $12 million, plus this non-profit rodeo also generates money for local organizations in the Treasure Valley.

The rodeo sold out every night except Tuesday in this record breaking year, the Caldwell Night Rodeo has a special atmosphere where the cowboys are the stars.

On one side of the arena the fans are dubbed the rowdies and on the other side of the arena you have the civies, but when those cowboys and cowgirls come out of the chutes everybody goes wild.

"The rowdies are the section that don’t mind having the sun in their face and they are rowdy," said Juan Avila the director of the Caldwell Night Rodeo Board. "But, don’t make a mistake the civies are up for the challenge."

The Caldwell Night Rodeo ranks in the top five for outdoor rodeos in the country, but it also marks one of the final times the competitors have to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, that means the best of the best show up to rope and ride in Caldwell.

"It is very important for them as much as it is for us," said Avila. "We provide the best stock in the business with Powder River Rodeo ,they bring the best bulls, the best bucking horses, it is amazing the crowd, I just can’t say enough about the rowdiess and the civies they bring the energy to the arena, and that feeds our cowboys."

This non-profit rodeo raises money for local organizations, even the food is sold by local service groups and that goes back into the community.

The rodeo also has a theme every night as they fight domestic violence with the Man Up Crusade, raise awareness for breast cancer, veterans organizations and also provide scholarships through the Western Heritage Foundation, but champions are made on Saturday night.

"This is one of the best rodeos we go to all year," said Clayton Hass who won the steer wrestling competition last year. "I love coming here, it’s awesome to add this to my resume as a win and I'm looking forward to coming back next year."

It takes more than 500 volunteers to pull of the rodeo, now in its 98th year as the Caldwell Night Rodeo helps preserve western culture and western way of life here in Idaho.

"Thank you to all the volunteers on behalf of the Caldwell Night Rodeo Board thank you and especially our Caldwell Night Rodeo fans, these people are amazing can’t say enough, thank you to those people," said Avila.

We will be there on Saturday night for the finals so make sure to tune in on Sunday to see who can conquer the broncs and the bulls.