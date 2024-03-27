Outdoor fun comes with certain risks

BOISE, Idaho — One of the main reasons we all love living here in Idaho, is the great outdoors. Hiking, biking and of course skiing are all fun but they do come with a risk. In this week’s Wellness Wednesday we focus on head injuries and how you can prevent them.

Older Americans got by on luck and grace

Just because you're careful doesn't people you're recreating with are

Stop what you're doing if you take a hard fall

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

What we have learned over the years is that a lot of older Americans got by luck or grace, or a combination of both. Dr. Daniel Meltzer of Regence Blue Shield says its now a whole different ballgame.

“Of all the sports that kids do, bicycles are the leading contributor to head injuries. Skiing as well, and certainly for motorcycle riding. So when you wear a helmet you really reduce not only your risk of traumatic brain injury, but of death," Dr. Meltzer explained.

How many times have you said to yourself, "I’m a good driver, it’s the other drivers on the road that I have to worry about." That goes the same for outdoor activity.

Dr. Meltzer explains. “We know so many injuries on motorcycles and bicycles and ski slopes because someone else may hits us and so it’s a way to protect ourselves not only from ourselves and the elements, but from others," said Dr. Melzter.

And Dr. Meltzer says if you do happen to fall and suffer a head injury stop what you're doing.

“It’s really important if someone has a head injury, if you fall skiing or you fall off your bike, that you do a couple of things. Number one you stop, make sure you're OK. And number two, you seek medical attention particularly if you have a persistent headache, nausea, vomiting or a change in mental status. And you [do] not resume activities, sports or otherwise, until you’re cleared by a physician.”