KIVI
Weather
Traffic
All Sections
Weather
+
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Severe Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Ski Report
Allergy Report
Weather Videos
Weather Radar
Traffic
+
Traffic Cams
News
+
Treasure Valley
Your Health Matters
Submit News Tips
Idaho News
National
Magic Valley
World
Education
Good Morning Idaho
On Your Side
Finding Hope
Lifestyle & Tech
State of 208
Good News
Money
+
Business News
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Sports
+
Boise State
College of Idaho
Idaho Steelheads
Outdoors
+
Outdoors Stories
Community
+
Community Calendar
Submit Events
Food
Marketplace
Photo Galleries
+
PHOTOS
Contests
+
Enter to Win
Entertainment
+
TV Listing
Local Entertainment
Right This Minute
Pickler and Ben Show
Videos
+
The List
Watch ABC
Live Stream
Newsy
360 Videos
About Us
+
Contact Us
On Your Side Staff
Advertise with Us
Careers
Station Tours
Current
36
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 32°
HI: -°
LO: 32°
HI: -°
LO: 32°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
1
Weather Alert
High Wind Warning issued April 13 at 3:25AM MDT expiring April 13 at 12:00PM MDT in effect for: Elko
1
Weather Alert
Outdoor cooking on Good Morning Idaho
Bullfrog, trout and stinging nettle risoto
7:51 AM, Apr 13, 2018
Share Article
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story