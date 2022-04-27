OSHA fines security company at Boise Town Square Mall following shooting

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is proposing a fine of $14,502 against Professional Security Consultants Inc., following the deadly shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall last fall.

The Los Angeles security company employs about 2,900 officers around the United States.

KIVI Police and paramedics respond to a mass shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall.

OSHA initiated an inspection after the deadly shooting last October. In a news release Tuesday, the Department of Labor states the security company, "repeatedly exposed its employees at the Boise Towne Square mall to workplace violence hazards and failed to follow its own procedures for interacting with armed individuals."

Of the security company, OSHA Area Director David Kearns said "policies and procedures did not effectively address the risk of gun violence, a recognized hazard in the security services industry."

In its citation, OSHA provided Professional Security Consultants Inc. with recommendations for developing a workplace violence prevention program. It included training for security personnel, and procedures for tracking high-risk individuals.