Oregon’s steady growth lands it an additional US House seat

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steady population growth, driven by newcomers from other states, is giving Oregon greater national political clout.

U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday show the state’s population expanded over the past decade enough to give it an additional congressional district for the first time in 40 years. Expanding its U.S. House seats from five to six won’t necessarily be a win for Democrats, who control the state politically and hold all but one of the current seats.

Democrats agreed to give up their advantage in redrawing political boundaries in a deal to stop Republicans from blocking legislation.