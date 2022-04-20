Watch
Oregon wolf population flounders after poaching, car crashes

FILE - In this undated photo released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a dispersing wolf from the Oregon Pack OR-54, a descendent of the famous OR-7, the first wild wolf in California in nearly a century. The growth of Oregon's wolf population slowed significantly last year because 21 animals were killed by human poaching, were hit by cars or were killed by wildlife officials after eating livestock. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the 2021 census counted 175 wolves, up just two animals from the previous year. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)
The growth of Oregon's wolf population slowed significantly last year because 21 animals were killed by human poaching, were hit by cars or were killed by wildlife officials after eating livestock.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the 2021 census counted 175 wolves, up just two animals from the previous year. The number of documented packs decreased to 21 from 22 after eight wolves in eastern Oregon were illegally poisoned.

It was the slowest rate of wolf growth since 2016. Agency officials also say wolves expanded their range into four new areas of activity in rural areas.

