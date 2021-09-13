Watch
Oregon surpasses 300,000 confirmed and presumed COVID cases

Andrew Selsky/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, a nurse talks to a patient in the emergency room at Salem Hospital in Salem, Ore., with gurneys lining the hallway behind them, ready to take patients if needed. Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, that the state has contracted with a medical staffing company to provide up to 500 health care workers to hospitals around the state to help respond to the surge in patients due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
Posted at 4:58 PM, Sep 13, 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — During the weekend, Oregon surpassed 300,000 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the state health authority reported on Monday.

Although COVID-19 related hospitalizations have declined since Friday, 93% of Oregon’s hospital beds for adults are full and there are just 62 adult intensive care unit beds available in the state. Oregon is in the midst of its worst COVID-19 surge since the start of the pandemic — which health officials say is fueled by unvaccinated people and the highly transmissible delta variant.

The latest projections from the Oregon Health & Science University, released last week, show that while hospitalizations have peaked, the current COVID-19 surge is far from over.

