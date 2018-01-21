Oregon State Police are investigating a missing person report regarding a Treasure Valley woman who was last known to be traveling from Portland, Oregon to the Boise-area.

52-year-old Ruby Pike of Star was reported missing by her husband. He last spoke to Ruby at approximately 4:13 p.m. Friday when she told him she would call when she arrived in Ontario. Ruby never called. Ruby was supposed to be home around 10:00 pm on Friday, January 19, 2018.

Ruby's cell phone was "pinged," and the last location was near Highway 395b milepost 59, ten miles south of Ukiah. Ruby's exact route is unknown.

Ruby was last seen wearing jeans, an orange shirt, and clogs. Ruby is described as being 5'9", 180lbs, brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Ruby is driving a 2008 white Toyota Tundra with a matching white Leer canopy with glass sides. The Tundra has three stickers on the driver's side tailgate and driver's doors of "Dalbello, Marker, and Vokal." The Tundra has all black custom slightly oversized tires.

On Saturday units from Patrol Division and Fish & Wildlife Division, including an airplane, searched the area where Ruby's cellphone was pinged, and were unsuccessful. Search and Rescue for Grant County has been activated for the area and a missing person report has been filed in Ada County, Idaho.

Anyone seeing Ruby or Ruby's vehicle yesterday or today, please call the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at (541)664-4600 and refer to case number SP18-023772.