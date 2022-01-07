Watch
News

Actions

Oregon reports another record of daily COVID cases

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Graphic
coronavirus
Posted at 6:17 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 20:17:50-05

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the fourth consecutive day Oregon has shattered previous high marks of daily COVID-19 cases, with health officials reporting 7,615 new cases on Thursday.

Health officials in some of Oregon’s largest counties — including where Portland is located — warned on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations will likely continue to rise during the next several weeks.

Hospitals for the first time also reported the biggest single-day uptick in weeks, with 588 people in care who tested positive, a 12% spike since Wednesday. In Multnomah County, officials say EMS calls are up 40% over a usual average volume and at least one large Portland area emergency department was “physically out of space” yesterday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light