Watch
News

Actions

Oregon redistricting talks adjourn early over COVID case

items.[0].image.alt
Don Ryan/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015, file photo, the Capitol building is reflected in a pond on the Capitol grounds in Salem, Ore. Tensions are high at the Capitol after the Democratic speaker of the Oregon House rescinded a power-sharing deal she made with Republicans to redraw political maps. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
Oregon-Redistricting
Posted at 10:16 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 12:16:50-04

Following reports of a positive COVID-19 case in the Oregon Capitol, legislators have been sent home early on the second day of talks to redraw political maps.

The House is in the midst of the once-a-decade task of redistricting, which determines how voters will pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles.

House Speaker Tina Kotek came to the podium briefly Tuesday morning to say both she and House Republican Leader Christine Drazan were eager to take up congressional and legislative redistricting plans.

When Kotek returned to the podium again in the afternoon she informed lawmakers that the session would be adjourned until Wednesday, as someone in the Capitol the day before had tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light