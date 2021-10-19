Watch
Oregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard

Andrew Selsky/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, a marijuana bud is seen before harvest at a rural area near Corvallis, Ore. On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, the same day that Jackson County declared a state of emergency amid a sharp increase in illegal cannabis farms, police raided a site that had about two tons of processed marijuana and 17,500 pot plants. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)
Posted at 9:15 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 11:15:07-04

SALEM, Ore. — Last week, police in southern Oregon raided a site that had roughly two tons of processed marijuana and 17,500 pot plants.

Jackson County Commissioners say the surge in industrial-scale illegal marijuana growing operations is so serious that they asked Gov. Kate Brown to send in the Oregon National Guard. Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney says he is deeply concerned and agrees the National Guard should be deployed.

Commissioners in a neighboring county say migrant workers at these sites are being exploited and subjected to appalling conditions.

The workers lack toilets, running water and sanitary cooking facilities. They live in tents.

