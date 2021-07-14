Watch
News

Actions

Oregon heat wave victims older, lived alone, had no AC

items.[0].image.alt
Nathan Howard/AP
FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo, a paramedic with Falck Northwest ambulances treats a man experiencing heat exposure during a heat wave in Salem, Ore. A preliminary report released Tuesday, July 13 found the majority of those who perished in last month's record-smashing heat wave were white, male, older and socially isolated. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)
Northwest Heat Wave
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 21:19:59-04

A preliminary report released Tuesday in Portland, Oregon, found most people who perished in last month's record-smashing heat wave were white, male, older and socially isolated.

Nearly half the dead were found in apartments on the third floor or higher and almost a quarter had no source of cooling, not even a fan. Temperatures in Portland reached triple digits for three days. Temperatures peaked at 116 degrees as records fell across Oregon, Washington and British Columbia, Canada.

Oregon blamed 116 deaths on the heat, Washington state reported at least 91 and British Columbia says hundreds likely died.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light