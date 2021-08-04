Oregon health care workers to get COVID vaccine or be tested

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health care workers will be required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday the new rule will apply beginning Sept. 30 — giving employers time to prepare for implementation and allow time for unvaccinated health care workers to become fully vaccinated. As COVID-19 surges across the country, leading health organizations in the state — including the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems — have been pressing state leaders to open the door for health care organizations to enact vaccination mandates.

On Monday officials at one of Oregon’s largest private health systems, announced that health care workers, along with the rest of its staff, would be required to get vaccinated.