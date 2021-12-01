Watch
Oregon governor calls for special session to protect renters

Andrew Selsky/AP
The Oregon House of Representatives get set to open a session on the evening of Thursday, June 10, 2021. With winter coming and the coronavirus pandemic not going away, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday, Nov. 30 she'll call a special session of the Legislature to approve state funding for rental assistance and extend eviction protections.
Posted at 7:05 PM, Nov 30, 2021
With winter coming and federal funds drying up, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says she’ll call a special session of the Legislature Dec. 13. The goal of the session is to approve state funding for rental assistance and to extend eviction protections issued because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown said it is clear that a state solution is needed to address the urgent and immediate needs of Oregon renters. She proposed that protections be extended for everyone who has applied for rental assistance, that landlords are paid in full for the rent they are owed, and that up to $90 million in additional rental assistance be provided to low-income tenants through the winter.

