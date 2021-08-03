Oregon adopts emergency rules to protect workers from smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has adopted emergency rules meant to protect workers from wildfire smoke and shield workers living in labor housing from extreme heat.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the rules will go into effect on Aug. 9 for six months. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration is working on adopting permanent rules this fall.

The agency is also working on permanent standards to protect workers in labor housing.

The new rules require that employers make an effort, whenever feasible, to change work schedules or relocate work when air quality levels reach 201, which is considered very unhealthy. If employees will be exposed to air quality levels above 201, employers must ensure that workers wear N95 respirators.