Ordinance passed to prevent and control rat infestations, wild turkey presence

BOISE, Idaho — On Oct. 20, the City of Boise announced the passing of an ordinance aimed at addressing residents' concerns about rats and wild turkeys in the area.

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According to the city, the ordinance will "establish minimum standards for the prevention, control and abatement of rat infestations as well as to prevent and mitigate the attraction of wild turkeys into urban spaces."

“We’ve been hearing growing concerns from residents about rats in Boise and surrounding cities. While this issue is affecting the entire Treasure Valley, this city ordinance is an important step in educating Boise residents on how we can all help mitigate rat activity in our community. Thank you to Central District Health for their leadership on this regional issue. The city plans to support CDH’s two pilot programs in our community and look forward to continued partnership on a long-term plan.” — Mayor Lauren McLean



The city says these standards will help residents keep the critters at bay by removing food sources from outdoor spaces, raising bird and squirrel feeders out of their reach, ensuring that garbage is secure, sealing raw compost away, and cleaning up fallen nuts and fruit.

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Though the ordinance goes into effect today, enforcement will not begin until Dec. 1. Property owners may be billed for the costs of abating or clearing the nuisance if they do not comply.