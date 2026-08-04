Seen a wild turkey? Idaho Fish and Game wants to hear from you

IDAHO — If you've spotted wild turkeys while driving, hiking or spending time outdoors, Idaho Fish and Game wants to hear from you.

The agency is asking Idahoans to participate in its annual Turkey Tracker citizen science project by reporting sightings of wild turkeys through an online survey. Wildlife managers say every observation helps them better understand where turkeys live, how well they're reproducing and how populations are changing across the state.

Fish and Game launched the program in 2024 because Idaho previously had no formal statewide survey for wild turkey populations. Since then, the project has grown rapidly, with more than 2,100 public reports documenting over 15,000 wild turkeys during its first two years. Officials say the information has already helped biologists evaluate turkey populations and make recommendations for hunting seasons.

Wildlife managers are especially interested in reports during July and August, when hens are raising young birds, known as poults. Those observations provide valuable information about nesting success and brood survival, two key indicators of a healthy turkey population. The survey also collects year-round sightings to help track where turkeys are expanding or contracting across Idaho.

Reporting a sighting takes just a few minutes. Participants are asked where they saw the birds, approximately how many they observed and whether young turkeys were present. Uploading a photo is optional but encouraged.

Watch Idaho News 6's past coverage of turkey sightings in Boise's North End —

Wild turkeys turn Boise’s North End into their new roost

Fish and Game says the crowdsourced information gives biologists a much clearer picture of turkey distribution than traditional surveys alone and has made Idaho one of the leading states for collecting wild turkey reproduction data.

People can submit sightings through Idaho Fish and Game's online Turkey Tracker survey or by using the free Survey123 mobile app.