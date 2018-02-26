Ontario man arrested for burglary and sexual assault

Ontario, OR - An Ontario man was arrested after he broke into a house and attempted to sexually assault a woman in her 70's. Police arrested 27-year-old Michael Cory Epperson at an Ontario residence on Sunday.
On February 22nd, Ontario Police say they responded to report of a burglary and sexual assault. A suspect knocked on a door of a house on SW 11th Street. A woman in her 70's answered the door, the suspect then pushed his way into the home and attempted to sexually assault the victim. The man then took money from the victim and fled the house. Police say they believed he also stole a car which was later recovered.
Epperson, was arrested and booked into the Malheur County Jail for numerous felony charges including; robbery, kidnap, burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, coercion, and several felony sexual related charges.
"Our officers have been working non-stop since this crime occurred to identify a suspect in this case," said Chief Kunz of the Ontario Police Department. "I am very happy to report that their dedicated efforts resulted in an arrest. We wish to thank the following agencies for their assistance with this investigation; Oregon State Police, Malheur County Sheriff, Malheur County Victims’ Advocates and the Boise Police Department."