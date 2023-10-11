One suspect in custody in Eagle Road car crash

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department has reported that one of the suspects in Tuesday night's fatal car crash on Eagle Road is in custody.

Morado had a failure to appear warrant out for his arrest in Payette County.

Police have arrested Angel Morado, 20, and have booked him into the Ada County Jail on charges related to the outstanding warrant with additional charges pending.

Tips from the public led to his arrest.

