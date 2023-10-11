Watch Now
News

Actions

One suspect in custody in Eagle Road car crash

Police Vehicle
KIVI
Police Vehicle
Posted at 10:53 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 12:56:18-04

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department has reported that one of the suspects in Tuesday night's fatal car crash on Eagle Road is in custody.

RELATED | Police say Meridian vehicle thief crashes on Eagle Road, accomplice flees to Oregon

Morado had a failure to appear warrant out for his arrest in Payette County.

Police have arrested Angel Morado, 20, and have booked him into the Ada County Jail on charges related to the outstanding warrant with additional charges pending.

Tips from the public led to his arrest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Give a Child a Book