Meridian Police to host press conference following crash and fatality on Eagle Road

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Officers are responding to a crash that has been blocking State Highway 55 from East Franklin Road to East Pine Avenue since 6:23 on October 10.

Police in Meridian are reporting a critical incident fatality at the scene of the crash, but further details remain unavailable.

We will be holding a press conference at 8:30pm at the Meridian Police Department (1401 E Watertower St.) regarding this evenings Critical Incident Fatality on Eagle Rd. and Franklin Rd. — Meridian Police Dept (@PoliceMeridian) October 11, 2023

The Meridian Police Department announced a Press Conference shortly after the accident. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm at the Meridian police station on Watertower Street and should reveal more details of the accident.