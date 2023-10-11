Watch Now
Meridian Police to host press conference following crash and fatality on Eagle Road

Police in Meridian are reporting a critical incident fatality at the scene of the crash
Posted at 7:54 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 22:21:49-04

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Officers are responding to a crash that has been blocking State Highway 55 from East Franklin Road to East Pine Avenue since 6:23 on October 10.

Police in Meridian are reporting a critical incident fatality at the scene of the crash, but further details remain unavailable.

The Meridian Police Department announced a Press Conference shortly after the accident. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm at the Meridian police station on Watertower Street and should reveal more details of the accident.

