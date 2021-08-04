One suspect in custody, another dead after shooting in Blackfoot

This article was originally published by Nate Sunderland in East Idaho News.

A person is dead following an incident with law enforcement in Blackfoot Wednesday morning.

Police reports show at about 7:50 a.m., the Bingham County Dispatch Center got a call about a hit-and-run driver who had struck a vehicle and left.

At around 7:58 a.m., a Blackfoot Police officer found the vehicle and was involved in a short low-speed pursuit, according to a Bingham County news release.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed and three people exited the vehicle and ran away on foot.

What happened next is unclear, but at some point, during the pursuit, a Bingham County deputy was shot with a gun and taken to the hospital.

A man was taken into custody at the scene of that shooting. Police also discovered the body of one of the suspects. It’s unknown how the man was killed.

The third suspect — reportedly a female — has been identified, but it is unknown if she has been found or apprehended.

Bingham County is not releasing any more information about the case at this time. The investigation is being conducted by the North Critical Incident Team with Idaho Falls Police being the lead agency.

Typically, outside agencies or an incident task force is called up to investigate when there is an exchange of gunfire between police and a suspect.

The manhunt for the suspects lasted for several hours Wednesday morning. Several streets surrounding Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot were blocked off by police. Additionally, two schools with summer sessions went into lockdown.

No other information is expected today. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Dispatch Center at (208) 785-1234.