One IDOC resident found, search remains for another

Idaho Department of Correction
Posted at 8:07 AM, Oct 24, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) says that one resident who walked away from the South Boise Women's Correctional Center has been found, while another remains at large.

IDOC says the two women walked away from the facility on Sunday evening.

Maria Jacuinde was found around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday evening.

Per a twitter post from the department at 4:32 p.m. on Monday, Elaine Martin is still at large.

The post shows Martin on surveillance footage in the area of Hubbard and Cloverdale in Boise around 8:40 a.m on Monday.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call 911.

