IDOC looking for two women who walked away from the South Boise Women’s Correctional Center

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) is seeking two women who walked away from the South Boise Women's Correction Center on Sunday evening.

IDOC says the women, who are residents at the facility were last seen at 7:03 p.m.

26 year-old Elida Maria Jacuinde is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair.

26 year-old Elida Maria Jacuinde is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall with brown hair.

22 year-old Elaine Lillian Martin is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

22 year-old Elaine Lillian Martin is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Both women were last seen wearing blue scrubs. People with information on their whereabouts should call 911.