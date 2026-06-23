Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller faces misdemeanor drug charges in Idaho

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Olympic skier Bode Miller has been charged in Idaho with two misdemeanor drug-related offenses, according to court records.

Court documents show Samuel Bode Miller was charged on June 6 with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.

Miller pleaded not guilty to both charges and posted a $5,000 bond. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 29.

Miller, 48, is one of the most decorated alpine skiers in U.S. history. A five-time Olympian, he won six Olympic medals, including gold in the alpine combined at the 2010 Winter Olympics. He was inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2025.

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