Officials investigating theft and 'malicious killing' of calf in Washington, Payette Counties

IDAHO — A 3-month-old calf was stolen and 'maliciously killed', according to Idaho State Police, and authorities are looking to identify the suspect responsible.

In a news release from ISP, officials say the 200-pound white Charolais cross heifer calf was stolen from an open range along Little Willow Road near Paddock Reservoir around April 21. The calf was marked with the rancher's registered brand.

The next day, the calf was found dead and partially mutilated about 20 miles from the suspected theft location, near Blacks Bridge outside New Plymouth in Payette County.

Aaron Snell, ISP The map shows the distance between the suspected theft location and where the calf was found dead and mutilated.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Brand Inspector’s Office are currently investigating the case, alongside the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with details regarding the incident, including information about suspicious vehicles or trailers, is encouraged to contact the Idaho State Brand Inspector’s Office at 208-884-7070 or by email at ContactBrands@isp.idaho.gov.

In Idaho, the theft, mutilation, and/or slaughter of livestock is considered a felony. The Idaho Cattle Association is offering $1,000 for information leading to the arrest/prosecution of the individual(s) involved in this crime.