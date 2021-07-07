Watch
News

Actions

Officials hunt grizzly that killed camper in Montana town

items.[0].image.alt
JENNIFER MICHAELIS/AP
FILE - This April 26, 2006 file photo, shows Jacobsen Creek, a tributary of the North Fork of the Blackfoot River near Ovando, Mont. Authorities say a grizzly bear attacked and killed a person who was camping in the Ovando area early Tuesday, July 6, 2021. ( Jennifer Michaelis/The Missoulian via AP, FIle)
Officials hunt grizzly that killed camper in Montana town
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jul 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-07 11:40:16-04

HELENA, Mont. — Authorities resumed searching by ground and from the air Wednesday for a grizzly bear that killed a camper in a western Montana town in a pre-dawn attack.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon says a helicopter crew was flying over the area around the small town of Ovando in pursuit of the bear. It will be killed if found. Ovando is a community of fewer than 100 people at the edge of the sprawling Bob Marshall wilderness.

Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the bear wandered into the victim’s camping area a couple of times before Tuesday’s fatal mauling. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light