Officials ask eastern Idaho sheriff facing charges to resign

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland 
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — An eastern Idaho county prosecutor as well as a city mayor and its police force are calling on the county sheriff to resign.

Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers and Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll on Friday called on Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to step down. Rowland last week was charged with two felonies after state investigators accused him of threatening a church youth group with a gun.

The group had dropped a thank-you note off at his front door.

Rowland has said he has received threats in recent months and worried about people coming to his home. He has not yet entered a plea on the charges.

