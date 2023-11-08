Officers justified in shooting Oregon man according to Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney

BOISE, Idaho — The officer-involved shooting of Gavin Donithorne has been found to be justified following an investigation by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.

The shooting in question happened on March 8, 2023, at the intersection of E. Boise Ave and Apple Street near Timberline High School.

Police were made aware of the situation when family members of Donithorne called Ada County Dispatch reporting that he had threatened their lives and was currently driving from Portland to Boise.

Ada County Sheriff’s Deputies in Eagle located Donithorne and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect fled from them, exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour as he entered Boise. Donithorne's reckless driving prompted the officers to terminate their pursuit.

Officers later located Donithorne's vehicle as he pulled into the parking lot on Apple Street where officers confronted him. When asked to show his hands, Donithorne pointed a black pistol at the officers.

Officers then fired at Donithorne, who fled the scene after being struck once. Officers gave chase until Donithorne dropped his pistol and collapsed near Greenwood Circle, where he was arrested.

Investigators later determined that Donithorne's pistol was actually a "CO2-powered full auto blowback BB gun pistol" which had no distinguishing markings to identify it as a BB gun to officers.

The incident was investigated by the Critical Incident Task Force and reviewed by the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney, who found the officer's actions to be justified.

Bodycam footage of the officer-involved shooting and arrest of Gavin Donithorne has been uploaded to YouTube by the Boise Police Department. The video contains images and language that some may find disturbing.