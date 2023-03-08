Police apprehend suspect in officer involved shooting in Southeast Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's office confirmed there was an officer involved shooting at the Southeast corner of E. Boise Ave. and Apple St. at approximately 11:30am.

Police had been alerted of a person who had reportedly sent threatening messages to his family in the Boise area.

Deputies originally located the person's vehicle driving star, but were unable to get them stopped.

The vehicle then stopped at the intersection of E. Boise Ave and Apple Street and the person exited the vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm.

ACSO reported the person pointed and appeared to discharge that weapon at officers.

Per their press release, one Boise Police officer and one Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy discharged their weapons at the suspect. The suspect was struck but ran eastbound before the officers were able to apprehend him and take him into custody.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and will be booked into the Ada County Jail once medically cleared.

A CO2-powered BB gun was recovered from the scene.

Neither officers were injured in the altercation. Both will be placed on administrative leave per policy as the incident is investigated.

This information is considered preliminary and part of an ongoing investigation.

Students at Timberline High School and White Pine Elementary cooperated with police to inform parents of students of the incident and to keep students and staff safe as school operations continued.

