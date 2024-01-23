Watch Now
Officers investigate suspicious death near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a suspicious death discovered just west of Idaho Falls.

On Jan. 22, just after 3 p.m., emergency personnel were sent to a farm field near 75th W. and 17th S where workers had discovered a deceased man on the property.

Deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance Personnel arrived shortly after and found the victim had been deceased for an indeterminate amount of time. Currently, investigators are working to confirm the identity of the victim and ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death as they process the scene.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

