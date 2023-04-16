Officer fatally shot in Nyssa, Oregon

NYSSA, Oregon — A Nyssa Police Department officer was fatally shot at approximately 8:20 p.m. in Nyssa, Oregon on April 15.

Officer Joseph Johnson (43) was dispatched to a call regarding a violent individual damaging property and threatening others in a residence near Nyssa. While responding, Officer Johnson learned the suspect Rene Castro (36) fled in a vehicle and began pursuit through the city.

The vehicle stop at a residence at the corner of Locust and 3rd Street N. which Officer Johson followed and pulled of the road. An armed subject immediately began firing when Offcier Johnson was fatally hit.

EMT's arrived after Johnson was deceased. Oregon State Police and the Malheur County Sheriff’s office are investigating this and ask that anyone with information regarding the possible location of Castro call (541) 473-5125.