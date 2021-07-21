Oasis no more: Fitness club and coffee shop coming to Meridian soon

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The northeast corner of Eagle Road and Ustick in Meridian has sat mostly vacant for years. Construction and development on that plot of land have piqued curiosity and raised concerns from residents about the future.

On Tuesday night, a City Council meeting denied the conditional use permit for what would have been a drinking establishment called The Oasis. The business owner now has to submit a different plan or use for that particular plot of land or find a new property for the current plan, according to Bill Parsons, the planning supervisor for the City of Meridian.

So what can you expect to go up?

Parsons said an urgent care facility called American Family Clinic is under construction and a 92,000 square foot athletic club and spa has been approved. The City has spoken to Dutch Bros and will be meeting with another fast-food chain in the coming week about also occupying some of the buildings. Right now, there is no intention to find a specific type of business.

"The property was zoned CG which is our most broad commercial zoning district so there’s nothing in those contracts that prohibits certain uses from occurring on that site," said Parsons.

With lots of uncertainty in the air and plenty of room for change, Parsons encourages any resident curious about projects in the area to visit the city's repository list or to make a public records request.

If the process is too difficult to access or understand, Parsons recommends coming to City Hall and meeting with planners to explain ongoing and upcoming projects.