Watch
News

Actions

NW Washington raspberry harvest down 30% due to heat wave

items.[0].image.alt
Dean Fosdick/AP
In this June 19, 2013 photo, raspberries grow on the patio of a home near Langley, Wash. Raspberries are an easy-to-grow choice for containers. They can be placed near high traffic areas around the property, making for convenient and wholesome snacks. (AP Photo/Dean Fosdick)
Raspberry Raspberries
Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 12:29:50-04

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The late June record-breaking heatwave in the Pacific Northwest resulted in a significantly smaller raspberry harvest in northwest Washington.

The Bellingham Herald reports the 2021 harvest numbers show Whatcom County farmers brought in almost 44.5 million pounds, according to the Washington Red Raspberry Commission. That’s down 30.2% compared to the 2020 harvest and down 40% compared to the peak year in 2018.

The second-lowest total this century was 45.9 million pounds in 2004. The extreme heat turned many berries to mush just as harvest typically begins.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light