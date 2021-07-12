Nobody knows like Jim Zamzow

Nobody knows like Zamzows.

Those four words have been heard over Idaho's airwaves for decades. And when it comes to lawn and pet care, nobody knows more than the patriarch of the Zamzow family.

So how do you pronounce their last name? Jim simply says "it's Zam-Zoe, but like my dad said one day, we answer to anything."

Jim Zamzow chuckles when people ask him that because in reality in the old country it could have been pronounced both ways. Back in the early 1900's Jim's grandfather and his brother were headed west on a train. It stopped for a short time in a little town called Meridian Idaho. The brother made it back on the train, Jim's grandfather did not. Was it fate or something else? "Grandma also worked at Beem's bakery in downtown Meridian at the time and they think maybe Grandpa went down to get some sandwiches from the bakery and that's why he was late getting to the train."

After the first store opened on Fairview, there was a time when they needed more stores. And with it Jim grew, constantly teaching himself new things. "I am very curious, and I have a bad fault. I'm interested in something until I learn how to do it once I've perfected it I'm not interested in it anymore."

But don't think Jim hasn't had a lot of help and good advice from other Idahoans, including the potato king himself, J.R. Simplot. Zamzow remembers the conversation. "He said young man just work hard that's all you need, and I said that's not enough for me I need to know what you were thinking when you did things."

And no growing business could be successful without a catchy jingle, right? "Art Gregory and our advertising agency was trying to get something to rhyme with Zo, so people would pronounce it right, so he came up with this slogan."

Jim wouldn't say he's retired, because he is constantly researching new and better ways to keep our lawns and gardens greener and healthier. And at this point in life, he could live anywhere he wants but says why? He has everything right here. "I love Idaho as much as I love the U.S.A. with a passion. I'm a patriot and so I do love it here so some say our family you can't tell where the dirt ends and where it begins."

Jim Zamzow and his dirt, where would we all be if we didn't have that.