NNU hosts high school VEX robotics state championship

Our future leaders and innovators were on display today at a competition at NNU.

32 high school teams from all over Idaho gathered to show off their robotic designs.

The top team goes to the world championships, but everyone walks away a winner.

"The robot we started out with is completely diferent than the robot we have now." says Cole Krmpotich from Ridgevue High School in Nampa.

That's the point of all the competitions leading to the state championships.

Teams must adapt and innovate to move on.

"Coming up with ideas no one's tried before and figuring out how to use them efficiently," says Cole, "We came up with a design for passive intake and we're the only robot that runs a passive intake."

Cole is in his third year of vex robotics competitions. He's part of a team that builds a robot from a box of parts and writes the code to gather cones and drop them in a scoring zone.

"It's such a great application of classroom learning that makes it real to them. These are our future leaders." says NNU representative Barry Myers.

"This gives us the ability to build something, test it and if it doesn't work figure out a solution and run it again. So it's a lot of patience and a lot of time management and a lot of jupst important character building techniques we learn in vex robotics." says Cole.

The top robotic team goes to the world championships next month in Louisville, Kentucky.

