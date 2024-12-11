Ninth Circuit hears key case on Idaho's abortion ban and emergency medical care

PASADENA, California — A major legal battle over abortion rights and emergency medical care is unfolding at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. At issue: whether Idaho's strict abortion ban conflicts with federal law in emergency medical situations.

The court heard arguments about the intersection of state abortion bans and federal EMTALA (Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act) requirements, which mandate hospitals provide life-saving emergency care. One of the central questions: does EMTALA include abortion when medically necessary to stabilize a patient?

Idaho's attorneys argue the state's laws don’t conflict with federal regulations, pointing out exceptions for the life of the mother and the protection of the unborn child under EMTALA. However, the U.S. Attorney countered that under the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, federal law should take precedence over conflicting state mandates.

Doctors have expressed concerns over conflicting laws, especially in borderline cases that aren't immediately life-threatening. Prior to the 2022 injunction, this confusion led to pregnant patients being airlifted out of state for care.

Federal lawyers stressed that EMTALA was designed to empower doctors to make stabilizing medical decisions, prioritizing patient care over state restrictions.

The outcome of this case could have significant implications for Idaho hospitals, doctors, and patients facing emergency medical decisions. For now, the court's decision remains pending, and the case continues to make its way through the legal system.

Idaho News 6 is closely following this developing story.