NFL DRAFT: Cam Ward drafted #1 by the Tennessee Titans

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin — To kick off the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward, quarterback from the University of Miami, with the #1 pick.

Ward, who wowed scouts and NFL front offices during his appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine back in March, is expected to compete for playing time immediately. The Titans currently have Will Levis as their primary signal caller, but many believe he could be traded during or after this draft.

In college, Cam Ward was somewhat of a journeyman.

He started as a QB in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), where he played for Incarnate Word for a single season. Following his stellar performance in the FCS, he quickly moved to the more competitive Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), where he played for Washington State for another single season. After another exceptional season under center, Ward declared for the 2024 draft. He later decided to withdraw that declaration and stay in college to improve his draft stock. He would ultimately transfer to Miami, where he played yet another season at a different school. There, he earned ACC Player of the Year honors while also finishing fourth in Heisman Trophy finalist voting.

This year marks the first time the Tennessee Titans have held the #1 overall pick in the NFL draft since moving from Houston to Tennessee. As the Houston Oilers, they picked Earl Campbell #1 in 1978.