New Year, New fitness plan? How local gym prepares for an influx of new gym members

MERIDIAN, Idaho- — Along with the New Year comes a time for New Year's resolutions. For many people, physical health is a common resolution leading to a spike in memberships at local gyms.

“New years is a good time to kind of reflect and right yourself for what is coming up in 2023, so it's awesome to see people in here chasing their fitness goals,” said Ryan Douglass, Gym member at The Mecca Gym.

Eric Cafferty, owner of The Mecca Gym in Meridian, says hiring became difficult once things shut down due to covid, but since then, things have been looking up.

“We have more staff than we have ever had in the past,” said Eric Cafferty, Owner of the Mecca Gym.

But with many choosing to improve their physical health as part of their new year resolution and Mecca gym’s recent expansion, Cafferty says they’re ready for an increase in members.

“We've hired more staff and increased the hours that are being worked in order to accommodate just better quality of service to everyone,” said Eric Cafferty.

Research shows that 80% of new January gym members quit within five months. While there are many reasons why one of them is setting unrealistic goals.

“I feel like group fitness classes are kinda the precursor to going out on the floor. They definitely create a lot of community and connection,” said Kerri Price, Fitness instructor at the Mecca Gym.

To help stay on track - gym members say motivation and consistency are key in 2023.

“Listening to your body, you know what your body is telling you, and the workouts that you do make them count,” said Lindsey Diao, Gym member at The Mecca Gym.

For those hoping to improve their physical health this year and may need clarification on a gym membership, you can start by going on a walk and going up and down stairs before considering that next step.