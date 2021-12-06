New week, new weather pattern across Idaho!

NAMPA, Idaho — After a week full of inactive weather and stagnant air, we start off this week with mountain snow and a wintry mix here in the valley!

Snow flurries are not anticipated until at least noon and they will likely be brief meaning no accumulation is expected.

Today's high temperatures are a couple degrees below normal but like last week on Tuesday we'll be unseasonably warm, again.

Tamarack and Brundage Resorts should see 3"-6" of snow through Thursday and 4"-8" snow totals through Saturday morning. Bogus Basin should see 3"-6" snow totals for this same time period.

More snow is possible for all the ski areas over the coming weekend but accumulation expectations are not known this early. As the week progresses we'll have more updates!