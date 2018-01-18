New website Boisetrails.com provides comprehensive information on the Boise Foothills trails

A new website is making life easy for Boise mountain bikers and hikers.

Boisetrails.com launched on Monday, and it's co-creators say it will have everything you need to know to make the most of Boise's most treasured jewel.

Boisetrails co-founder Kirk Cheney and Jason Delgadillo are dedicated foothills riders.

"We get up each day before work and catch the sunrise and zoom back to town to be at our desk before the bosses come looking for us." says Cheney.

It's that determination that led them to create Boisetrails.com after seeing a similar site in Bend, Oregon.

"Each of the trails is labeled with difficulty rating similar to ski ratings with green for easy, blue and black for more difficult." says Delgadillo.

The site also includes daily trail reviews from 90 trail stewards... ideas for best rides and even equipment suggestions tailored to the foothills.

Plus, they've got a drone.

"The drone is a nice feature on the site w'ere excited about," says Delgadillo. "It'll give a nice feel for what a trail looks like."

Ridge to Rivers already provided information on Facebook but the organizers of this website say they're more inclusive and user friendly. Still, they anticipate working with Ridge to Rivers to make the entire trail system better for everyone."

"Absolutely," says Delgadillo, "we want to be a big advocate for Ridge to Rivers."

And soon they'll have an app that lets you chart your location on any trail in the area.

Good ideas from two cycle fanatics.