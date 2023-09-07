New self-checkout kiosk at Albertsons Stadium will speed up concession purchases

BOSIE, Idaho — If you're going to the Broncos season opener on Saturday, this will save you some time. Boise State Athletics has installed six Mashgin self-checkout kiosks at Albertsons Stadium, placed at three concession areas that usually get congested.

According to Boise State University Athletics, Boise State hopes that this addition will shorten lines, decrease concourse congestion, and enable fans to swiftly complete their purchases and return to the action.

Unlike many other self-checkouts, customers don't need to scan each item, rather the systems use artificial intelligence to sense what the item is and rings it up accordingly. Checkout time can be as fast as just 10 seconds.

The home opener is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 against University of Central Florida with kickoff at 5 pm and tickets can be bought at the BSU website.

