'It's electric': BSU Players get ready for home opener against UCF, hope to get first win

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State is looking to have a big turnaround after a huge loss against Washington in Seattle for their season opener.

This week's opponent, UCF won't be easy either. The Golden Knights come in off of a 50-point win in their week one game against Kent State.

Lucky for the Broncos, they'll be home at Albertsons Stadium. A place players say has a special energy about them.

“I run out and it’s just my heart’s racing," Said Senior Captain Riley Smith about running onto the Blue to start each game. He's entering his sixth year with the Broncos. "It’s electric just a big smile on my face and I love it so getting the opportunity to do that again this weekend is going to be awesome.”

The last home game the team played was the 2022 Mountain West Championship against Fresno State, which they lost 28-16.

After last weekend, they are hoping to bounce back in front of their home fans.

“Every single day, protect the Blue, that’s the biggest thing, that’s what we pride ourselves on," Smith said. "We hold the tradition strong, we do it for the guys that have been here in the past because the Blue is sacred and we want to protect it as much as possible."

The team knows there is a storied tradition for the Broncos. Fiesta Bowl wins, Kellen Moore's 50-3 record as the starting quarterback, and sitting in the top-five of the college football rankings.

While the team hasn't been at that level in some years, players still think the Boise State brand speaks for itself, and that makes Albertsons Stadium a difficult place to win for opposing teams.

“I’m not worried about the past," said Stefan Cobbs. "People know this is a tough place to play, thanks to our fans, thanks to our culture, and thanks to our team."

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday and you can watch it on FS1. To buy tickets, visit the Broncos Website.