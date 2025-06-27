New scam hijacks your bank's phone number to convince you they're legit

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) is one of many banks dealing with impersonators trying to scam you out of your money. Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Roland Beres talked to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) about what to look out for.

The scam operates as follows: an individual calls, claiming to represent your bank, and informs you that your credit or debit card has been compromised. The caller hijacks the actual number for your bank, creating an illusion of legitimacy. They'll even tell skeptics to look up the number online to reassure them.

When they get you to give up your bank info, they then attempt to gain access to your account.

"The biggest thing you can do to protect yourself is to retreat from the call," said Cameron Nakashima, with the Better Business Bureau.

"Reflect. Think: does this sound like something I've heard about on the news? Is this setting off any red flags? And then, do your research. Look up a contact number for the bank and call them directly."

ICCU says they will never initiate contact and ask for personal information or account information over the phone. This policy is consistent with other banks as well.

The BBB says ICCU is among the best at informing its members about what's going on with these types of activities and keeping them safe.