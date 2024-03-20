New ruling prevents Idaho from allowing wolf trapping in grizzly bear habitat

IDAHO — On Tuesday, a federal judge issued a ruling preventing Idaho from allowing world trapping and snaring in grizzly bear habitats between March 1 and November 30.

The U.S. District Court decision will stop trapping and snaring in Idaho’s Panhandle, Clearwater, Salmon and Upper Snake regions on both public and private lands to avoid harming grizzly bears during their non-denning season. Grizzlies are protected as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

“This is such a relief for me and for everyone who cares about grizzlies and wolves,” said Collette Adkins, carnivore conservation director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “The court recognized that trapping’s just not legal when it can end up causing agonizing pain and injury to endangered animals. This is a common-sense ruling that will make grizzly bears and other wildlife safer from traps that are inherently cruel.”

