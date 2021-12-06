Watch
Lawsuit seeks to stop wolf trapping and snaring in Idaho

Jacob W. Frank/AP
FILE - This Nov. 7, 2017 file photo provided by the National Park Service shows a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Two conservation groups on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 asked the Biden administration to reinstate a federal monitoring program to oversee Idaho’s and Montana’s management of wolves following changes in wolf hunting laws in the two states intended to drastically reduce wolf numbers. (Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File)
Posted at 4:45 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 18:45:43-05

BOISE, Idaho — More than a dozen environmental groups are asking a federal court to block Idaho's recently expanded wolf trapping and snaring regulations.

The Center for Biological Diversity and others in the lawsuit filed Monday against Republican Gov. Brad Little. State wildlife officials say the new regulations violate the Endangered Species Act because federally protected grizzly bears and lynx could be killed.

The groups want wolf trapping and snaring banned until the case is decided on its merits.

For lynx, the area would cover most of Idaho except for the southwestern portion of the state. For grizzly bears, the areas would include portions of northern, central and eastern Idaho.

