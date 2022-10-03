New program at Idaho Department of Correction working to address impact of trauma on staff and residents

BOISE, Idaho — A new program at the Idaho Department of Corrections launched to address impacts of trauma on both staff and residents at the facilities.

Officials with IDOC announced the pilot program will launch it's first phase of the trauma intervention program focusing on correctional staff. The program is funded through Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho plan, which directs $50 million to behavioral health resources statewide.

"We count on these dedicated professionals to keep the people of Idaho safe," IDOC Director Josh Tewalt said in a statement. "We want to do more to help them stay healthy in the course of performing their difficult and sometimes dangerous jobs."

More information on the program is available on IDOC's website.