Gov. Brad Little: Idaho to invest in drug treatment and mental health services to reduce crime

The State of Idaho is offering $2.5 million worth of funding to state and local government agencies to help people address behaviors that drive criminal behavior.

According to a news release from Governor Little, the new Pre-prosecution Diversion Grant Program allows the Idaho Department of Correction to provide these agencies with money to help people accused of nonviolent crimes avoid prosecution by addressing mental health and substance use disorders.

The Pre-prosecution Diversion Grant Program was a recommendation of the Behavioral Health Council. Governor Little adopted the recommendation as part of his Leading Idaho plan, which expanded behavioral health resources by $50 million in Idaho.

For more information on the Pre-prosecution Diversion Grant, click here.