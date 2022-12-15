New Pediatrics Clinic will be home to the new Pediatrics Residency of Idaho Program in the Summer of 2023

BOISE, Idaho — Infants and kids need quality health care, but when it comes to pediatricians, Idaho lags well behind the national average.

The U.S. has about 90 pediatricians per 100,000 children. But in the Gem state, that number is closer to 40, according to the American Board of Pediatrics, and as the population grows, the ratio could worsen.

The new pediatric clinic in Boise opened its doors this week. The Health Center will provide various services, from a runny nose to more complicated medical care cases that need concentrated care plans.

“This pediatric clinic is meant to be accessible to all families to be able to come and see a pediatrician, a trained pediatrician, and also to serve all the incoming smiles that have been moving over to Boise,” said Dr. Asma Butt, Director for the Full Circle Clinic in Boise.

Full Circle Health and St. Luke's are teaming up to address a local need for pediatricians. Their new clinic is the first Pediatric Residency Program in Idaho and one of just two in the northwest. The goal is to recruit more pediatricians to the area.

“St. Luke's Health System has the only children's hospital in Idaho here in Boise. So it was a natural fit to support and be a sponsoring hospital for a pediatric residency,” said Dr. Bart Hill, St. Luke's Chief Quality Officer.

The new program aims to shape future pediatric practices and provide training while also helping address the need for pediatricians in Idaho.

“So we are hoping that with the training that they are going to receive here and at St. Luke hospital, they are going to get a lot of experience to be able to treat patients and manage patients and care for them even when there is no subspecialist,”

The pediatric residency program will accept four doctors to start this summer.