New online resource connects Idahoans to resources and aid

IDAHO — While there are dozens of resources to help Idahoans in need, finding the right service can be challenging.

Now, findhelpidaho.org looks to change that.

Find Help Idaho is the first website of its kind in the Gem State. The platform, launched this week, is filled with resources for free or low-cost services like housing assistance and employment opportunities.

Related: What implementation of the Workforce Housing Fund will look like, why it's needed

After plugging in a ZIP code, Find Help Idaho pulls up a list of vetted resources in the area. The website is a collaborative initiative led by community organizations, the Idaho Health Data Exchange (IHDE) and United Way of Treasure Valley.

Prudence Vincent with IHDE said Find Help Idaho's goal is to address all aspects of care — physical, social and economic.

"You have physical needs that you need to address to be well, but you also may have social factors that come into play," she said. "The example that I always use is diabetes. It may be a physical health problem, but often it's driven by access to healthy foods, housing, and transportation. To address your physical health, you have to address the social needs."

Related: Gilbert's Pantry partners with Idaho Food Bank to meet students' needs

Find Help Idaho has resources listed for all 278 ZIP codes. It also provides regional, state, and national services.

"Find Help Idaho is for everyone," United Way of Treasure Valley Community Resources Connector Anne Wolverton said. "If you are food insecure, you can go to the site. If you're looking for transport, you can o to the site. There are also services there if someone is looking for education...All those resources are available on Find Help Idaho."

Findhelpidaho.org is a free service. The site follows HIPPA and FERPA regulations by allowing for anonymity. The platform is also available through a mobile app.