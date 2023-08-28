New information regarding crash the closed Eastbound I-84 on Saturday

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Police sent a news release giving an update on the investigation and findings in the multi-vehicle crash that closed I-84 eastbound for almost four hours on Saturday near exit 52.

In the investigation, ISP found that a Nissan Sentra had stopped behind a Freightliner box truck that was stopped due to a prior collision. A flatbed truck towing a trailer hit the Nissan from behind pushing it into the Freightliner and causing the Nissan to impede the adjacent lane. The Nissan was then struck by an oncoming Peterbilt semi-truck.

The driver of the Nissan, a 36-year-old female from Tacoma, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The Nissan had two additional passengers, a 64-year-old male from Tacoma who was taken to a hospital, treated, and released, and a female in her 50s who succumbed to injuries at the scene.

The driver of the flatbed was a 54-year-old male from Nampa, and the driver of the Peterbilt was a 21-year-old male from Ontario.

Passengers of a GMC Yukon also involved in the accident had minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The deceased female has not been identified at this time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.